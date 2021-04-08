Meet Felicity, a 1-year-old all black cat. She is very confused where she is at and will need a patient hand and quiet environment to get adjusted to her new home. She’s a very sweet little girl that just needs some love and stability, and of course, a sunny window to nap in!
You may adopt this pet for $77.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Swirl is an adorable 1-year-old female pitbull. She loves playing outside and hanging out with her people. She walks nicely on a leash and appears to be housebroken. Her calm demeanor and compact size would make her a perfect family companion! Swirl can’t wait to meet her new family!
You may adopt this pet for $120, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours. 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph”. Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends
