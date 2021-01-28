Popuri is a sweet 2-year-old female tabby. Wouldn’t you love to see this adorable face every day? She is a little shy in the shelter and can’t wait to have a new family that will give hers lots of cuddles. A sunny window to nap in would also be a plus.
You may adopt this pet for $102.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Jasper is a happy 9-month-old hound/Labrador mix. He’s a playful little guy with a big smile. He can’t wait to find a loving family with a big yard to romp around in. You will fall in love with his sweet personality instantly.
You may adopt this pet for $27.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours. 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph”. Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends