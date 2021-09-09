Fiesta is a 1-year-old calico cat that came to the shelter as a stray. Fiesta is very fearful here at the shelter but has made progress with a few staff members and volunteers. We feel that while Fiesta is tolerant of people and able to build relationships, she may never be a social flower. Fiesta would do best as a barn cat or in a home with minimal activity.
Say hello to Donavan. This quirky little guy is a 4-month-old Great Dane mix that came to the shelter as a stray. Yes, he is as silly and full of personality as he looks. Donavan will likely grow to be a pretty big dog. He would love to have a fenced-in yard to run/play off all that puppy energy. Donavan doesn’t seem to have had much basic training yet so he will need a family that is up for the challenge.
If you are interested in adopting these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call 816-271-4877 during shelter hours.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com.
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.