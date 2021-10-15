Penny came to foster care with her kittens and was unsure of the environment initially. She quickly warmed up and it is hard to believe it is the same cat. She loves to affectionately rub against people. She constantly purrs and wants attention. She has blossomed into an affectionate beautiful cat. She has pretty orange and white markings and the softest fur.
You may adopt this pet for $107.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Millie is a 3-year-old female lab mix that weighs 60 pounds. She came to the shelter as a stray so we don’t know her history. Millie has lots of energy and loves to go for walks and play outside. We don‘t know if she has lived with other pets or children so a meet and greet with the whole family is a great idea.
You may adopt this pet for $135, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at petforu.com.
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends
