Benz is a 2-year-old male cat that found himself at the shelter after his owner passed away. He is a big fella weighing in at 14 pounds, and he is very friendly with people (children included). Benz is front declawed and litterbox trained. He would prefer to be the only pet in the house.
You may adopt this pet for $97.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Bella is a 6-year-old German Shepherd mix that weighs 51 pounds. Although Bella may look a little rough around the edges, it’s what is on the inside that counts. Bella is a dog with so much heart and she truly deserves a family who will love her and take her on all kinds of adventures. Bella loves to play in the water and to be outdoors soaking up the sunshine. She has so much potential to be an awesome family dog.
You may adopt this pet for $135, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call 816-271-4877 during shelter hours.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com.
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.