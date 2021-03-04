Inzo is a 12-year-old male snowshoe cat that came to the shelter when his owner passed away. He is a loving senior cat who wants nothing more than a quiet home to live out his golden years. His favorite things include napping in the sun, getting petted and canned food. He would be happiest in a home with no small children and prefers a more relaxed environment.
You may adopt this pet for $62.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Emmett is a 1-year-old boxer mix that came to the shelter when his owner felt they didn’t have time for him. His previous owner said that they kept him mostly outside, but he was crated at night and did well. Emmett has lived with kids in the past and did well but sometimes would jump on them. With a little bit of training and time to gain some confidence again Emmett will make a great family companion. He likes to chew and will need plenty of toys to keep him busy in his new home.
You may adopt this pet for $110, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours. 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph”. Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends