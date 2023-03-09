Gambit

Meet Gambit, who was signed over to the shelter because his owner was moving and was not able to take him along. Gambit is not really pleased with his current situation and really likes to show it by tricking the shelter staff into thinking he is really sweet. Gambit has TONS of sass behind those kind eyes. Gambit will make a great addition to the right home, but we are suggesting that he doesn‘t live with children due to his moody nature.

JoJo is a sweet-as-pie mastiff mix who wants nothing more than love. This pretty girl weighs in at about 90 pounds, and she is 100% a gentle giant. JoJo loves people and affection. She is a Puppies for Parole dog and is house-trained, crate-trained, leash-trained PLUS knows all her basic commands. JoJo has done great with other dogs as well, though we still recommend bringing your pets to a meet and greet to see how everyone gets along. If you are looking for a lovable and mild-mannered dog, JoJo would love to be your girl.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.