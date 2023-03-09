Meet Gambit, who was signed over to the shelter because his owner was moving and was not able to take him along. Gambit is not really pleased with his current situation and really likes to show it by tricking the shelter staff into thinking he is really sweet. Gambit has TONS of sass behind those kind eyes. Gambit will make a great addition to the right home, but we are suggesting that he doesn‘t live with children due to his moody nature.
JoJo is a sweet-as-pie mastiff mix who wants nothing more than love. This pretty girl weighs in at about 90 pounds, and she is 100% a gentle giant. JoJo loves people and affection. She is a Puppies for Parole dog and is house-trained, crate-trained, leash-trained PLUS knows all her basic commands. JoJo has done great with other dogs as well, though we still recommend bringing your pets to a meet and greet to see how everyone gets along. If you are looking for a lovable and mild-mannered dog, JoJo would love to be your girl.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.
