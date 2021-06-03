Sandy is a 2-year-old tortoiseshell cat that came to the shelter as a stray with her infant kittens at the end of March. Sandy’s kittens were all weaned and adopted and she is patiently awaiting for her turn to go home. If you are looking for a mellow and loving cat to add to your family please consider sweet Sandy.

You may adopt this pet for $102.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.

Mo is a 5-month-old male shepherd mix puppy that currently weighs 30 pounds. He is a typical puppy ball of energy and will need a home with owners who have the time and patience for his training and exercise. Mo has all the potential to be a fantastic family dog.

You may adopt this pet for $97.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.

The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours. 816-271-4877

Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com

Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends