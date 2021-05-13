Ted is a 6-month-old kitten that came to the shelter as a stray. He just can’t get enough attention at the shelter. He’s so excited to find a family to love him and a new home where he can play and explore. He’s a handsome tabby with a great personality!
You may adopt this pet for $67.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Nikki is a playful 1-year-old hound mix that is sweet as can be! She still has lots of puppy energy and would love to have a yard to play in and a family that will take her for walks. She’ll also want someone with the time to teach her basic manners and commands. Nikki is a big lover and with a little attention will be an awesome family member!
You may adopt this pet for $120, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours. 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
