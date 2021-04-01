Say hello to Bugera, a stunning 9-month-old male kitty. He is a little bit shy but loves all the scratches he can get. He is hoping to find a new family very soon to give him all the love he needs. Bugera would love a home with new spaces to explore and a sunny window to watch all the birds and squirrels.
You may adopt this pet for $67.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Nova is a playful 11-month-old female shepherd mix that weighs 41 pounds. She is still very young and has lots of energy. She will want a family that will take her for long walks and play a lot of fetch. She is super friendly and does great with kids. She knows a few commands but will need some training on her basic manners. Nova will make a fantastic family member with a little time and patience.
You may adopt this pet for $120, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours. 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
