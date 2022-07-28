Fred is a big, happy lab mix that came to the shelter as a stray in April. Now Fred is participating in the Puppies for Parole program and is learning all kinds of great things. Fred is leash-trained, crate-trained and housetrained. He knows commands: sit, lie down, stay, come, shake and roll-over. Fred is also very dog friendly and would be happy to have a four-legged brother or sister in his forever home. Fred is not recommended to live with young children or cats.
Bolt is an energetic orange-and-white male kitten. He loves to chase kitty wands and will play until one tires of waving it. He also enjoys chasing balls and other kitty toys. He can be found romping and playing with his littermates. Bolt does seem to be a little hesitant of loud noises or new situations but warms up once a play session starts.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at (816) 271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com.Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.{!--c:Bold web phone--} {!--/Bold web phone--}
