Ashley is a 1-year-old female black cat that came to the shelter when her owner no longer wanted her. Ashley is said to have done well in the previous home with other cats as well as dogs and children. Here at the shelter Ashley has been very nervous and she may take some time and patience to come around in her new home. We think Ashley would be happiest in a quieter home. Ashley just needs someone who is willing to give her a little love while she learns how to adjust to her new life.
You may adopt this pet for $77.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Meet Drama, a 2-year-old female pit bull mix who is 56 pounds. Drama has the cutest little ears and a sweet personality to match. Drama came to the shelter as a stray and was released to us by her owner once they discovered she was here. She will need an active family who is ready to take her on walks and play lots of fetch. Drama would love to take plenty of naps and live the couch potato life in her new home too. We aren’t sure if she has been around other dogs or different animals so a meet and greet with your current pets is always a good idea.
You may adopt this pet for $135, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours. 816-271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
