Didi is a 1-year-old tabby cat with beautiful swirl markings on her sides. She successfully raised her five kittens and is ready to find her own forever home. She loves to play, make biscuits with her paws, take long naps and sleep next to her foster humans.
You may adopt this pet for $20 if adopted by Oct. 2, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Zena is a 2-year-old female pit bull mix that weighs 41 pounds. She is a happy girl who seems to love the outdoors and spending time with people. She has done well with some dogs here at the shelter but can be a little selective with her fur-friends, so we suggest a meet and greet with your current dogs before adoption.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at petforu.com.
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends
