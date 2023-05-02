Auntie was brought to the shelter because her owner had too many pets. She had a beautiful litter of kittens and now it's her turn to be the center of attention. Auntie is a long-legged, long-bodied, fluffy tortoiseshell cat, yet petite at six pounds. Come meet this happy and personable girl at the shelter!
Toast is a happy-go-lucky and fun-loving dog who is eagerly seeking her forever home. This sweet pup is as smart as she is adorable, and she's excelled in the Puppies for Parole program, showing off her impressive skills and intelligence. Toast is a star student when it comes to training. She's house-trained, crate-trained, leash-trained, and she knows all her basic commands like a pro. She's a quick learner and is always eager to please, making her a delight to train and a well-behaved companion. Beyond her smarts, Toast`s personality shines brightly. She's a happy and friendly little dog who adores spending time with people. She's always up for playtime, walks, or just curling up on the couch for some quality snuggle time. Toast would make a wonderful addition to any family, and she`s sure to bring joy and laughter to her new home. With her stunning blue eyes and irresistible soft fur, Toast is guaranteed to melt hearts wherever she goes. She`s ready to find her forever family who will provide her with love, care, and plenty of fun adventures. If you`re looking for a sweet, smart, and loving companion, Toast is the perfect pup for you.
