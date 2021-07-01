Tom is an 8-year-old cat that was surrendered to the shelter. He is a big fella weighing in at 15 pounds. He has lived with other cats and done well with them. Tom doesn’t know a stranger and loves people. He is looking for a home where he can relax and take plenty of cat naps.
You may adopt this pet for $67.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Rose is a 3-year-old pit bull that came to our shelter as a stray. Rose weighs about 45 pounds and is the perfect sized housedog. She is very nervous here in the shelter environment but after a few minutes outside of the kennel area she becomes more confident and outgoing. She walks well on a leash but will need some work on basic commands.
You may adopt this pet for $110, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call 816-271-4877 during shelter hours.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.