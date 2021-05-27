Dwight is a 2-month-old male kitten that came to the shelter as a stray with his littermates. Dwight is the snuggliest kitten in his litter and he can’t wait to have a family to give all his love to. He’s all the sweetness you want in a new furry family member.

You may adopt this pet for $67.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.

Frannie B is a 9-year-old Lab mix that weighs 35 pounds. Frannie wound up at the shelter after being found huddled up underneath the Highway 36 and 22nd Street overpass. Frannie may be 9 years old, but she is not quite ready to slow down. She is still bouncy and playful and loves to be outdoors.

You may adopt this pet for $125, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.

The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours. 816-271-4877

Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com

Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends