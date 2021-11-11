Talon is a gorgeous 2-year-old tortoiseshell looking for a forever home. This sweet girl has spent the past six weeks in foster care raising her kittens and has been a fantastic mother to nine beautiful babies. Talon can’t wait to find a place where she can finally be the one to relax and be doted on. She has an excellent temperament and is a perfect mix of independent and affectionate. She is calm, laid back and likes to watch the action, but she also enjoys sitting on the arm of the couch next to her foster mom for head scratches and pets. She does well with gentle children and other pets after some time to acclimate. Is this beauty the next addition to your family?
Drama is about 3 years old and weighs 56 pounds. She is a pit bull/Shar-Pei mix that was relinquished to the shelter by her owner. Drama has a big personality and will need a family who has the time to provide her with plenty of exercise and keep her entertained. Drama has spent the last several weeks in the Puppies for Parole program learning some manners. She is now house-trained, crate-trained and working on not pulling on the leash for walks. She is doing great at not jumping up on people and knows the commands, “sit, down and stay.” Drama also has played well with many other dogs, but we still recommend a meet-and-greet with any current pets you own. She does not play well with cats.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at petforu.com.
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends
