Meet Carlos. He is a stunning 1-year-old seal point with the most amazing blue eyes. He’s a mellow guy who likes to chill on his shelf and watch everything going on at the shelter. He would love a quiet home with some big windows and a fluffy pillow to nap on.
You may adopt this pet for $67.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Harper is a 2½-year-old shepherd mix that weighs 32 pounds. She came to the shelter as a stray, so we don’t have much background information on her. Harper seems to really enjoy being outdoors and will require plenty of exercise to keep her happy. Harper walks well on a leash but doesn’t appear to have had much training so she will need a little work with basic obedience. She can’t wait to get out of the shelter and go on adventures with her new family.
You may adopt this pet for $120, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours. 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
