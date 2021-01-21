Lily (3 years) and Roscoe (2 years) are lovable friends that ended up at the shelter when their owner could no longer keep them. They are both friendly and love attention. If you have a comfy lap and a sunny window, please consider giving these cuties a home.
You may adopt these pets for $62.50 each, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Buddy is a lovable 1-year-old husky/German shepherd mix. He is very friendly and playful. Buddy has not had any training so he will need a patient family willing to work with him on house-training and manners. He’s also still young and will want lots of exercise. He’s a sweetheart and will be a great family member.
You may adopt this pet for $110, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours. 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph”. Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends