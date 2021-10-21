Frankie is a 3-month-old female kitten that came to the shelter as a stray. She is very outgoing and people-oriented. Frankie can’t wait to find her forever home.
Buster Brown is a 10-month-old Cane Corso mix that currently weighs 70 pounds. Buster Brown is super smart and food motivated. He is still a puppy and has tons of puppy energy in a big dog body. We don’t know if he previously lived with other dogs and we recommend a meet-and-greet with your current dogs to make sure their personalities mesh well. He can’t go to a home with cats.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at petforu.com.
