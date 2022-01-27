Drew is a 1-year-old Lab mix who weighs about 50 pounds. He came to the shelter when his owner could no longer care for him. Drew was then selected to participate in the ‘Puppies for Parole’ program and has been at the Western Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center living with his handler who is working with him to get him house-trained, crate-trained, leash-trained and to know all of his basic commands. Drew is very affectionate and people-oriented. He does well with other dogs, but we recommend no cats.
Jaime is a gorgeous calico girl at approximately 2.5 years old. She has a laid-back personality and would love a laid-back home to match. Jaime loves to be loved on. You can meet this beauty at Petco on North Belt Highway.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com.
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends
