Gabe is a super sweet black-and-white kitten, only 4 months old and full of love and snuggles.
You may adopt this pet for $67.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Declan is a 3-year-old bull terrier mix. He is a very happy boy and is always excited to meet new friends.
You may adopt this pet for $110, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call 816-271-4877 during shelter hours.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com.
