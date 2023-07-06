Willow is a gorgeous, dilute tortoiseshell 4-year-old with a happy, affectionate personality. She loves people and adores being petted. Her big eyes will mesmerize you as she walks right up to say hello. Come meet this lovely girl.
Introducing Biggs, the remarkable pit bull who triumphed over adversity and is now ready to embark on his next chapter. When he arrived at the animal shelter, Biggs was severely emaciated and diagnosed with heartworms. Thanks to the dedication of the shelter staff, amazing volunteers and his compassionate handler, Biggs made a remarkable recovery and transformed into a completely different dog. Under the care of his steadfast handler through the Puppies for Parole program, Biggs received the structure, training and love he needed to thrive. Biggs has conquered his heartworm disease and is now a picture of health and vitality. Biggs has become house-trained, crate-trained and leash-trained. He has mastered his basic commands and exhibits impeccable manners. Despite his challenging past, Biggs has emerged as a mellow, gentle and loving dog, radiating warmth and affection to everyone he meets.
If you are interested in these pets, find adoption information at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.
