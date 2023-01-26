Meet Riley! This 5-year-old lab mix came to the shelter in September in pretty rough shape. After sitting for months at the shelter and being overlooked, Riley was chosen to participate in the Puppies for Parole program. Now, Riley is house-trained, crate-trained, leash-trained and knows all his basic commands. He has done great with the other dogs in the program and is a friend to everyone he meets.
Big Boy lives up to his name at more than 14 pounds. This gentle 4-year-old brown tabby is super sweet and loves attention. He would love to take up room on a footrest and be adored. Big Boy is currently residing in our Catio group housing and has made fast friends with some of the more laid-back cats, often found snuggling with two or three others!
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.