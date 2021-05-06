Momma is a beautiful 4-year-old female calico cat. She came to the shelter as a stray after living outside for some time. She will take a little time to adjust to life inside. With some love and patience, she will be a wonderful friend. She enjoys attention and would love a big, sunny window to nap in.
You may adopt this pet for $77.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Betty is a super sweet 1-year-old coonhound mix. She weighs 45 pounds and was brought to the shelter by an owner that could no longer care for her. She would love a family that will take her for lots of long walks. She is a bit shy when you first meet her but warms up quickly to all people. She gets along well with other dogs but likes to chase cats.
You may adopt this pet for $120, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours. 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
