If you’re in the market for a barn cat, April is your girl. She’s a young thing at just 10 months old but whatever has happened in her short time on Earth has left her jaded when it comes to forming bonds. April may not be suited to be a best friend, but she’s sure to be happy to work on the farm.
Jack is a sweet-as-can-be 3 1/2-year-old bull terrier mix. Jack was at the shelter for more than a month without being adopted and so he was selected to participate in the Puppies for Parole program. Jack is housetrained, crate-trained and leash-trained. He knows all his basic commands plus a couple of fun ones like roll over. He enjoys being outside and playing with other dogs. Jack has all the qualities of a wonderful family companion.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
> Shelter hours: 1 to
5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com.
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends
