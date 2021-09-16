Marvin is a 1-year-old male cat that came to the shelter as a stray. He is currently enjoying life in the catio, where he takes lots of naps in a sunny spot and socializes with his feline friends. Marvin loves people and should fit in well with any family!
You may adopt this pet for $10 if adopted by Sept. 18; afterward, the cost is $97.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Meet Candy! This girl is about 1 year old and has energy for days. She will want an active family who is prepared to take on her training and daily exercise. Candy loves to be outside and play. She will 100% bring energy and fun to your life if that is what you’re looking for!
You may adopt this pet for $120, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
