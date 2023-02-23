Johnny Walker

Johnny Walker is a great young cat. He was out on the streets for a bit and is happy to be indoors. He loves everyone and has energy to spare. Johnny is just a year old and has lots of kitten playfulness. He has gorgeous orange and white long hair complete with a bushy tail.

Rylo is a very lucky dog — he was spotted by a good Samaritan a month ago lying on the side of the road unresponsive but still breathing. One of our animal control officers responded to the scene and rushed this guy to the emergency vet. It was suspected he was hit by a car and had laid there overnight in freezing temps causing hypothermia. After several days at the vet recovering he returned to the shelter, and now he is in a foster home where we are finally seeing his wonderful personality shine through. Rylo is ready to find his happily ever after.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.