Johnny Walker is a great young cat. He was out on the streets for a bit and is happy to be indoors. He loves everyone and has energy to spare. Johnny is just a year old and has lots of kitten playfulness. He has gorgeous orange and white long hair complete with a bushy tail.
Rylo is a very lucky dog — he was spotted by a good Samaritan a month ago lying on the side of the road unresponsive but still breathing. One of our animal control officers responded to the scene and rushed this guy to the emergency vet. It was suspected he was hit by a car and had laid there overnight in freezing temps causing hypothermia. After several days at the vet recovering he returned to the shelter, and now he is in a foster home where we are finally seeing his wonderful personality shine through. Rylo is ready to find his happily ever after.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.
