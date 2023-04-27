Inigo came in with several housemates, so he is very confident around other cats. This good-natured boy is easy-going and will make a great family pet. Come meet this one-year-old brown tabby with the cute milk mustache!
Meet Fisher, the playful and happy-go-lucky husky mix who is eagerly waiting for his forever home. Fisher is an adoptable pup who is always ready for a game of fetch, a run in the park, or just some good old-fashioned playtime. He’s got boundless energy and a contagious zest for life that will keep you smiling all day long. Fisher is not only fun-loving but also well-mannered. He’s already house-trained, crate-trained and knows all his basic commands like sit, stay and come. He’s a quick learner and is always eager to please, making him a joy to train and interact with. One of Fisher’s most adorable features is his pink nose, which is sure to melt your heart. Fisher is not just a looker, though — he‘s got a personality to match! He‘s a talkative pup who loves to ‘woo‘ and express himself with his unique vocalizations. Fisher is ready to be your best friend and loyal companion. He‘s got a heart full of love and endless affection to give to his forever family. If you’re looking for a fun, well-behaved, and charming furry friend, Fisher is the one for you.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.
