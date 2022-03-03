Duce is a heeler mix believed to be around 2 years old. One of the St. Joseph Animal Shelter volunteers spent some time with him recently and said the volunteers couldn’t have given him a better review. “‘Sit,’ ‘shake’ and ‘down’ ... right off the bat! We sat down and snuggled together, finished a super easy walk and headed back to the kennels with a big bowl of food and a new toy. He settled in and sat down while I gave him kisses goodbye,” the volunteer said. Clearly, Duce will win you over in a heartbeat.
If you are interested in this pet, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com.
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.