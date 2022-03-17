Sydney is a 2-year-old tabby female waiting for her forever home. This sweet girl is easygoing, curious and loves sitting at the front of her kennel to check out what’s going on around her. She will be a fun cat to have around if you are looking for a buddy to keep you company while staying cozy on the couch while watching Netflix.
Meet Bailey, the loveliest little pit bull girl who undeniably has the sweetest please-love-me-forever puppy-dog eyes. Bailey is about 1.5 years old and weighs roughly 55 pounds. She is housebroken, crate-trained, leash-trained and knows all her basic commands. Bailey loves to play with other dogs and spend time cuddling her favorite people. She bonds quickly and is very devoted to the people she loves.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com.
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends
