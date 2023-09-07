Bay is a dilute calico female kitten with a black spot on her nose. She has a sweet nature and purrs easily when cuddling with a human. She likes to play with her littermates by chasing but seems to be the first to settle on the kitty tree to observe the others from her perch. Bay would be a great addition to any home.
RJ is a handsome pit bull mix with the sweetest face you’ve ever seen. This big fella came to the shelter when his owners could no longer keep him due to unforeseen circumstances, and as the months passed and he was not adopted he was selected to participate in the Puppies for Parole program. RJ has been doing very well in the program and is learning things like house-training, crate-training, leash-training, basic commands and good manners. RJ is playing well with the other dogs in the program and really coming out of his shell. While it takes him a little time to warm up in new environments, once he does he has a very affectionate personality. RJ is described as a mellow and gentle boy. He wants nothing more than a cozy couch to snuggle on with people who can give him all the love he deserves. If you are looking to add a well-mannered dog to your family, adopt RJ.
If you are interested in these pets, find adoption information at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.
