Autumn is a beautiful buff and white cat. Autumn gave birth to kittens while in foster care and has now raised them. She was a very tidy and attentive mother. Autumn loves human attention and jumps on a lap for some cuddles or rubs against people as she revs up her motor. She is ready to have her own home and not have to compete for attention with her adorable babies.
Miss Maggie is a lovely Shepherd mix that weighs about 40 pounds. Maggie arrived at the shelter very scared of all the noises and smells in the kennel. After spending a month at the shelter she was sent to participate in the Puppies for Parole program to get her out and help her gain some skills to get her ready for a forever home. Maggie is very smart and is working on house-training, leash-training, crate-training, basic commands and good manners. She has come so far and can’t wait for her adoption day! If you are looking for an active and fun companion, Maggie could be your girl.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.
