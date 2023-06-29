Lilly is a lovely young tortoiseshell cat who was in a house with several loved cats. She came to the shelter with her energetic kittens, and as they get adopted, she is ready to start her new life in a home of her own. Lilly is lively, petite and very confident. She will make a wonderful companion for any family. Come meet this pretty 3-year-old girl.
Mochi is a 3-year-old pit bull mix searching for a forever home. He was selected to participate in the Puppies for Parole program and he has been doing fantastic. Mochi is crate-trained, house-trained, leash-trained and knows all his basic commands. His handlers report he is a great house dog and behaves well inside. He is a quiet and mellow dog who loves his people. Mochi can be a little timid at first but once he knows and trusts you then you are best friends for life. He has played well with many dogs but doesn’t seem to like bossy male dogs much, so a meet-and-greet with current dogs is recommended.
If you are interested in these pets, find adoption information at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.
