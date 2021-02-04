Frankie is a 9-year-old flame-point cat who came to the shelter after his owner lost their home in a fire and could not find placement for him. Frankie is getting older and was suffering from a bad UTI when he arrived. However, he has been on antibiotics and is feeling so much better. We do recommend a urinary health diet to keep him on the right track. Frankie lived in a home with other cats and children and did well with everyone.
You may adopt this pet for $55, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Annabelle (Ziva) is a 1 1/2-year-old husky who is looking for a forever home. Annabelle is said to be good with other dogs as well as children. She is also house-trained, according to the previous owners. She is mild mannered but also very vocal (as most huskies are!). Her ideal home would have a fenced yard to get some exercise and an active family who will take her on adventures.
You may adopt this pet for $120, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours. 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph”. Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends