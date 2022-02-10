Finn is a handsome 2-year-old orange tabby who has striking contrast to his bright orange coat. This gentle fellow is mellow and laid back and is looking forward to having a home of his own to lounge about in the window.
Just like her namesake, Stella shines as bright as the most brilliant stars in the night sky. She is a 2-year-old black lab waiting for the chance to show you that she is out of this world. Stella is a smart, playful, loving pup who is sure to put a smile on your face with her silly antics.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and
Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com.
