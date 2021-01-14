Zander is a super sweet 4-year-old male cat. He’s healing from a broken leg he ended up with as a stray. He’s a very charming guy and can’t wait to have a new family that will love him and give him all the attention he deserves.
You may adopt this pet for $67.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Spring is a 1-year-old female Labrador retriever/pit bull mix. She is a beautiful black and white gal with a loving personality. She can’t wait to have a family that will take her for long walks and play a lot of fetch.
You may adopt this pet for $120, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours. 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph. Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends