Henri is a 2-year-old female cat that was relinquished to the shelter by her owner. Henri is a calm and quiet kitty who would love to take up residency in a cozy new home. Henri has the funniest facial expressions and there is never a dull moment when she is around.
You may adopt this pet for $77.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Blue is a 1-year-old male pit bull that weighs 48 pounds. He was relinquished to the shelter by his owner. In his past home, he lived with other dogs and children and did well with both. Although he is a little timid, Blue warms up to new people quickly and is the biggest snuggle-bug once he knows you.
You may adopt this pet for $110, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call 816-271-4877 during shelter hours.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.