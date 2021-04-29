Nola is a stunning 1-year-old calico cat. She came to us as an outdoor cat and has had little human interaction. She prefers to perch on the couch or cat tower and watch what is going on around her. If you are looking for a quiet feline companion, Nola is for you.
You may adopt this pet for $102.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Legacy is a super sweet 2-year-old male pit bull who weighs 57 pounds. He is very calm and quickly warms up to people. He would love nothing more than to be an oversized lap dog. He is down for adventures as long as he can be right by your side the whole time.
You may adopt this pet for $130, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours. 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph”. Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends
