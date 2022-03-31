Gravy is a vocal and independent kitten. He loves to explore, climb and jump around. He is very curious and quick to react. Gravy would love another animal his size to play with and help him figure out the world. He can be timid and scared of new animals, but with time and slow introductions, he warms up and becomes his usual playful self.
Wendy is a sweet-as-can-be pit bull mix who is looking for a place to call home. She is described as happy-go-lucky because she loves everyone and everything. She has done well with other dogs and in the past has done well with children as well. Wendy is a very loving and mild-mannered dog who would do well in just about any home setting.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com.
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Followw us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.