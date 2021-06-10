Diana is a beautiful 2-year-old dilute tortoiseshell cat that came to the shelter as a stray and was never claimed by an owner. Diana is as sweet as can be and can’t wait to find her forever home. Her favorite things are catnip, napping and lazy Sundays. She is located at our local Petco and viewable during their open business hours.

You may adopt this pet for $77.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.

Rocky is a 2-year-old pit bull mix that weighs 42 pounds. Rocky is in need of a home with people who are willing and able to dedicate plenty of time to his exercise and training. Rocky is a little on the timid side and will need some patience while he acclimates to a new environment with new people. We don’t know if Rocky has been around other animals in the past so a meet and greet with any current pets is recommended prior to adoption.

You may adopt this pet for $110, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.

The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours. 816-271-4877

Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com

