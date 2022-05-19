Hard work and decades of writing about his great grandfather have paid off for local author Joseph K. Houts Jr.
A relative of Dr. Joseph Kinyoun, a leader in the diagnosis and prevention of infectious diseases in America and father of the National Institutes of Health, Houts’ life work has been studying him.
“My goal was to, really, write his story,” he said.
Spending 13 years writing what Houts is calling “his final book,” titled “Joseph James Kinyoun: Discoverer of Bubonic Plague in America and Father of the National Institutes of Health,” he’s also getting a cherry on top by being a part of the latest PBS “American Experience” documentary, “Plague at the Golden Gate.” It’s scheduled to air from 8 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24. It will also be available on-demand on the PBS Video app.
The documentary covers the gripping, heartbreaking story of the race against time to save San Francisco and the nation from an outbreak of bubonic plague in 1900. In doing that, it recalls the anti-Asian sentiment that permeated the American mindset, as well as the backlash Kinyoun faced as he uncovered the effects the plague was having on people.
“It’s a long-overdue vindication of his role in the bubonic plague crisis and San Francisco in 1900,” Houts said. “He was trying to do the right thing from, you might say, from a medical standpoint ... He detected the bubonic plague, it became a huge political crisis scandal, and he was really kind of the fair-haired boy of the Surgeon General at one time.”
Houts got involved with the documentary through his connection with David M. Morens, M.D., the Senior Scientific Advisor at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The two previously bonded over his relationship to his great grandfather. From there, he was contacted by director Li-Shin Yu while he was editing his book.
“The director and the producer of the film emailed me and they said ... ‘Can we see your manuscript?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’m pretty well done with it, but I’m revising it. And you know, it’s a stipulation that you can’t do your documentary until it’s published.’ And they agreed to it,” he said.
Filming his part at his house, Houts said it was sprawling, technical production, as well as a joy connecting with the production crew.
“We had a ball. Even after they left, they’ve been in contact, like every two or three weeks (asking for) clarification or just saying, ‘How are you doing?’ They became friends,” he said.
While Houts isn’t sure of how big his role in the documentary is, much like the topic he covers in his book, he hopes it sheds light on his grandfather’s legacy and the mistakes of the past that should not be repeated.
“I don’t know how much I’m in it. If it’s two or three times, I’m happy,” he said. “(I feel) a lot a great sense of gratitude, not just because I’m the one that stepped forward, but the NIH has been pushing this to tell his story, too. And I just feel like it’s this long overdue, long road that this guy really should have never happened to him.”
