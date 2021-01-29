Park University has announced its fall 2020 graduates from the University’s flagship Parkville campus, as well as the Downtown Kansas City, Missouri, Independence, Missouri, and Lenexa, Kansas, campuses.
Area graduates include:
Gower, Missouri
Austin J. Generaux, Bachelor of Science in business administration/management
Platte City, Missouri
Michael S. Mickelboro, Bachelor of Science in business administration/human resources; and Korey Presnell, Bachelor of Science in information and computer science/information technology.
Plattsburg, Missouri
Angelica J. Lambert, Master of Education in language and literacy/literacy education – special reading.
Smithville, Missouri
Nicole S. Brown, to Bachelor of Science in business administration/management; Rebecca Louis Crosby, Master of Education in educational leadership/principalship; Emily N. Holmes, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Taylor E. Miller, Master of Education in language and literacy/literacy education – special reading.
St. Joseph
Emily N. Hogan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jerilyn Miller Lewis, Master of Education in teacher leadership/curriculum and assessment; James A. McCord, Master of Education in educational leadership/principalship; Jessica Dawn Sutherland, Bachelor of Science in social psychology; and John David Welter II, Master of Education in education technology for teachers.
Stanberry, Missouri
Hanna Louise Bracken, Bachelor of Science in social psychology.
Stewartsville, Missouri
Sarah L. Jones, Master of Education in education technology for teachers.
Weston, Missouri
Michelle Rene Green, Bachelor of Science in business administration/management.