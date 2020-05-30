NEW YORK — Holy Communion will have a different look when in-person worship services resume at the end of May in the Catholic Diocese of Knoxville, Tennessee: The wafers signifying the body of Christ will be placed in the hands of parishioners by priests and deacons wearing face masks and safety glasses.
Similarly striking changes in Communion will take place at Catholic and Protestant churches across the United States over coming weeks as restrictions on large gatherings — imposed because of the coronavirus outbreak — are gradually eased.
Many churches that formerly encouraged churchgoers to drink wine from a communal cup will halt that practice, at least temporarily. In some cases, clergy will be instructed to use hand sanitizer before commencing with the sacrament.
The Episcopal bishop of Washington, D.C., Mariann Budde, said she and about 60 of her fellow bishops will meet Wednesday to discuss possible adjustments to Communion and other worship.
“I do think new practices emerge from crises like this,” she said. “They come from communities experimenting, pushing the boundaries. You don’t know how that process will turn out.”
The biggest denomination in the U.S., the Catholic church accounts for the bulk of Holy Communion services nationwide.
Under its governance system, decisions on logistical details of Communion are largely left to individual bishops.
Over the past three weeks, at least two sets of guidelines have been issued to Catholic clergy by high-level bodies. There’s one main difference: the guidelines from the Washington-based Thomistic Institute says communion wafers could continue to be placed on a parishioner’s tongue or be placed in the hand. Guidelines from the Federation of Diocesan Liturgical Commissions says there should be a temporary ban on receiving the wafer on the tongue.
In the Archdiocese of Chicago, long-time churchgoer Mary Anne Hackett, as president of Catholic Citizens of Illinois, has been urging Cardinal Blase Cupich to move more quickly to reopen churches.
She says most Catholic churches in the area served the Communion wafer on the tongue, not to the hand, but she’s open to whatever policy might be implemented,
“The people will be so happy to return to church that they’ll be ready to comply with whatever the priest asks,” she said.
Among Catholic and Protestant congregations, there has been lively debate over certain Communion practices employed while in-person services were banned. Some pastors administered drive-thru Communion to congregants arriving at outdoor venues in their cars. Among United Methodist Church bishops, there was disagreement as to the propriety of celebrating Communion during online services.
Mariann Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, said most churches in her diocese traditionally used a communal cup for distribution of the Communion wine. She says that practice will almost certainly be halted, at least in the early stages of resumed in-person worship.
“We can’t do some of the things that make that sacrament familiar to us,” she said. “That doesn’t mean the presence of Christ isn’t with you.”