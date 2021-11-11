For the next two weeks, something strange will be afoot at Northwest Missouri State University.
Performing the stage version of “Clue,” the play, based on the classic board game, will have theater students bringing the whodunit to life at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts.
“Last year was exhausting for everyone, and we felt audiences would enjoy forgetting any troubles for 90 minutes. We knew our students would enjoy rehearsing and performing a farce as well. Slapstick comedy is always so much fun,” said Katheryn Bilbo, “Clue” director and associate professor of theatre at Northwest Missouri State University.
Being performed Nov. 11 through 14 and Nov. 16 through 19 in the Studio Theatre at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts, the mystery-comedy will have students playing all the classic characters, including Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock and Mustard.
Based on the screenplay of the 1985 movie by Jonathan Lynn, the show follows six guests who are invited to a strange mansion for dinner. After their host is killed, they must cooperate with the staff to identify the murderer.
For Bilbo, the mention of “Clue” brings to mind memories of the game and the movie.
“I played the board game with my sisters when I was young,” she said. “The 1985 film was a cult classic among my friends in the theater department in college — we quoted it all the time, including the famous last line, which is the same in the play.”
In choosing “Clue,” Bilbo said the theater department wanted something that had a sense of familiarity and nostalgia while also providing the audience with a chance to laugh and have fun.
“We wanted to produce something that was created simply for laughter, familiar to audiences and could reach a lot of people,” she said.
While adhering to COVID-19 safety measures, Bilbo said the cast and crew have had fun crafting the play’s mystery as the show moves through 11 rooms of the mansion and the bodies pile up. To keep things fresh and entertaining, she told the cast to play it loose.
“I encouraged them to improvise and play off one another, which they did and continue to do. They have created so many comedic bits and sight gags and are having a great time with the physical comedy. There is something new every night,” she said.
Produced in a smaller, more intimate theater at the Ron Houston Center, “Clue” is an adventure that Bilbo hopes the audience will feel a part of with each unfolding laugh and mystery.
“Audiences will hopefully feel they are a part of the action ... (They) should expect to laugh a lot,” she said.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 to 13 and 16 to 19 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased by phone at 660-562-1321 or at the box office up to one hour before the show.
The play is 90 minutes without an intermission, and there are several loud noises, such as gunshots and screaming. As a caution for light-sensitive viewers, there are strobe lights used to create certain effects. The theater is accessible to those in wheelchairs or other special needs, and masks are required for those who are unvaccinated.
