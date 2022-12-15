A St. Joseph choral group’s annual Christmas concerts will have a special meaning.
Following the death of co-founder Phyllis Myers, New Generation Singers have been using their rehearsals as a time to praise and heal.
“It’s good because it kind of gets us back into a routine and that’s what Phyllis would want us to do,” said Chad Carlson, a New Generation Singers sponsor. “They know the importance of what New Generation Singers is to the community and for the kids and for the lives that we touch with our music.”
Titled “Call,” the concerts will be performed at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday, Dec. 17, at Ashland United Methodist Church, 2711 Ashland Ave.
Starting off with Christmas concerts, the group feels like it’s returning to its roots, when it was co-founded by Phyllis and her late husband, Byron Myers, Sr.
Showcasing a concert filled with positive, uplifting music and energy, as well as praising God, it’s the kind of energy New Generation Singers were built on. Carlson said it’s the perfect tribute to its co-founders.
“It’s been kind of comforting to know that we’re kind of all in this together as far as what New Generation Singers stand for and what the Myers family has put so much into this community over the last 52 years. We’re going to keep that tradition going,” Carlson said.
The hope is that people will be inspired to answer the call and feel God’s love and care, no matter what is going on in their lives.
“This show will kind of help you get into the Christmas spirit, showing the message of what Christmas is all about,” Carlson said.
Rehearsing the concert since August, the New Generation Singers are ready to rock the church with holiday joy.
“There’s a lot of upbeat songs ... a lot of songs that will make you feel good as you’re getting ready for Christmas,” Carlson said. “I just hope that they take away that the real meaning of Christmas and it just warms everybody’s heart.”
