Monarch Butterfly Danaus plexippus Field of Purple Coneflowers Echinacea purpurea

A Monarch butterfly flies in field of purple coneflowers.

 Getty Images

The National Wildlife Federation, America’s largest wildlife conservation and education organization, is pleased that The Davis Family in St. Joseph has successfully created a Certified Wildlife Habitat, God’s Little Acre, through its Garden for Wildlife movement.

NWF celebrates this effort to create a garden that supports birds, butterflies, bees, frogs and other local wildlife. Every Certified Wildlife Habitat garden provides natural sources of food, water, cover and places to raise young and is maintained in a sustainable way that incorporates native plants, conserves water and doesn’t rely on pesticides.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.