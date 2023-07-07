The National Wildlife Federation, America’s largest wildlife conservation and education organization, is pleased that The Davis Family in St. Joseph has successfully created a Certified Wildlife Habitat, God’s Little Acre, through its Garden for Wildlife movement.
NWF celebrates this effort to create a garden that supports birds, butterflies, bees, frogs and other local wildlife. Every Certified Wildlife Habitat garden provides natural sources of food, water, cover and places to raise young and is maintained in a sustainable way that incorporates native plants, conserves water and doesn’t rely on pesticides.
Started in 1973, the Garden for Wildlife movement is the oldest and largest native plant/habitat program, recognizing over 289,000 Certified Wildlife Habitat gardens across the United States to date, encompassing an estimated 4 million acres that support wildlife locally. Backyards, urban gardens, school grounds, businesses, places of worship, campuses, parks, farms, zoos, and community landscapes can all be recognized as wildlife habitats through the program. “We are excited about this new Certified Wildlife Habitat®, as it provides native plants and essential habitat elements. Research shows certified properties have the potential to support twice as much wildlife compared to non-certified properties.” Said, Mary Phillips, Head of Garden for Wildlife Certified Wildlife Habitat®.
“Anyone, anywhere can restore wildlife habitat right in their own yards and communities,” said NWF Naturalist David Mizejewski. “Whether you garden in a suburban yard, an urban area or a rural plot of land, you can make a difference for local wildlife. Creating a Certified Wildlife Habitat garden is fun, easy and makes a real difference for neighborhood wildlife. It’s the perfect grassroots way to think globally and act locally and help birds, butterflies, bees and other wildlife,” he added.
“Making small changes in your everyday life can make an impact in the long run. Reducing or even stopping use of herbicides and pesticides is the biggest one”, said Sarah Davis. And the children agree. By adopting a no mow, no spray practice many new, native species of wildlife are attracted to wild strawberries and native wild flowers. The family especially looks forward to hosting many butterfly species and other pollinators on their native trees and plants from the State Conservation Department nursery. Last year an estimated 15 to 20 monarch butterflies successfully hatched naturally at God’s Little Acre.
The National Wildlife Federation is America’s largest conservation organization, uniting all Americans to ensure wildlife thrive in a rapidly changing world.
