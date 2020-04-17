In a normal year, the art department at Missouri Western State University would have its annual Senior Art Exhibition culminate with a celebration of food, drink and talent.
Since the global health crisis shut down Missouri Western, it’s been anything but a regular end of the year. But the art department faculty is determined to highlight the accomplishments of its graduating class.
Moving the exhibition from the Potter Art Gallery to its online space at Missouri Western’s website and Instagram, Kathy Liao, assistant professor in the college’s Department of Art, said it wanted to give the students a chance to be seen.
“This is a significant deal for the students, to be able to get their work out there. So we’re just trying to find alternate ways to to be able to share students’ work and push it out to the community so that people can see it,” she said.
Available to view at www.instagram.com/mwsu_seniorexhibit and www.missouriwestern.edu/art/gallery/2020-senior-art-exhibition, the exhibition showcases its 27 graduating seniors from the graphic design, digital animation, art education and studio art programs.
Liao said being able to foster creativity and watch it transform and grow has been a joy.
“Having worked with these students for the last four years, I know the hard work and the dedication that they put into their degree to the work that they make,” she said.
The goal of the exhibit has traditionally been to get as many friends, family and art enthusiasts in the same room to celebrate that growth and, hopefully, make connections for the students’ next big artistic endeavor. With the digital showcase, she hopes that continues.
“Their career, in some ways, depends on people being able to see their work. Being put in front of clienteles or being put in front of grant makers and gallerists, in order to get their work out there, to get the job or get the commission that they need (helps advance their) career. So for me, this is extremely important,” she said.
With many art galleries, from The Louvre in Paris to the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art in St. Joseph, conducting free online tour and galleries, Liao said she hopes Missouri Western’s art gallery can be added to that list and her students can be seen.
“It’s important for the students (to) get their work out there during this pandemic, when everyone is forced to stay at home and they can’t go to these events or can’t go to gallery openings,” she said. “We want to be sure the work does get out there and people can see it and they can share it with friends and family, and with people that could be either potential for future clients or future employers.”