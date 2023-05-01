MWSU faculty

Back row, left to right: Dane Eckert, Dr. Lane DesAutels, Dr. James Okapal, Amber Halstead, Jessica Frogge and Dr. Crystal Harris. Front row, left to right: Dr. Steve Klaasen, Jeremy Acton, Shelle Browning, Dr. Aracely Newton, Dr. Elizabeth Thorne Wallington, Dr. Jennifer Jackson.

 Submitted photo

Missouri Western State University presented nine faculty and staff members with awards and recognized 17 retirees at the 2022-2023 Faculty and Staff Awards and Retirement Reception on April 28.

Outstanding Academic Advisor: Dr. Lane DesAutels, associate professor of philosophy. “He is willing to go above and beyond to make sure the students understand their future academic path.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.