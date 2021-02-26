Missouri Western State University has earned the 2021-2022 Military Friendly School designation.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey, with 747 earning the designation. Missouri Western earned the designation with a Gold Distinction, scoring within 10% of the Top 10 schools in the Small Public category.
The ratings measure an institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
“Missouri Western has a long history of supporting our military,” said Joe Midgley, director of Missouri Western’s Center for Military and Veterans Services. “This designation recognizes the countless ways that dozens of people across campus help our military-connected students access their benefits and navigate the college environment.”
For more information about Missouri Western’s student veteran programs, visit missouriwestern.edu/military/.